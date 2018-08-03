This weekend Lollapalooza invades Grant Park in Chicago, bringing musical acts like The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Chvrches, St. Vincent and LL Cool J.
If you can't make it to the Windy City to see the festival, its sponsor Red Bull TV is here to help. You can watch a livestream of Lollapalooza below.
Red Bull TV has three channels covering the festival. For a schedule for each channel see below. There is also a fourth channel which will stream in VR180 -- so breakout that Lenovo Mirage Solo Daydream headset, or really any VR headset for that matter. Acts who will be streamed in VR180 include The Weeknd, Odesza, Khalid and Walk The Moon.
Lollapalooza has over 50 acts performing Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5. All times below are in local CDT, which is an hour behind ET and two hours ahead of PT.
Friday Aug. 3 performances
|Channel 1
|Channel 2
|Channel 3
|2:10 p.m. - Tyler Childers
|2:10 p.m. - Cuco
|2:10 p.m. - Alex Lahey
|3:15 p.m. - Rebelution
|3:00 p.m. - The Wombats
|3:00 p.m. - G Herbo
|5:35 p.m. - Tyler, the Creator
|3:45 p.m. - Terror Jr.
|4:00 p.m. - Taylor Bennett
|6:45 p.m. - Post Malone
|4:45 p.m. - James Bay
|5:00 p.m. - Valentino Khan
|7:45 p.m. - Walk The Moon
|6:30 p.m. - Greta Van Fleet
|6:00 p.m. - Alan Walker
|8:45 p.m. - The National
|7:30 p.m. - Børns
|7:00 p.m. - Rusko
|
|8:30 p.m. - Tycho
|8:00 p.m. - Malaa
|
|9:30 p.m. - Brockhampton
|9:00 p.m. - Dillon Francis
Saturday Aug. 4 performances
|Channel 1
|Channel 2
|Channel 3
|2:10 p.m. - Sir Sly
|2:55 p.m. - Amy Shark
|2:10 p.m. - lovelytheband
|3:00 p.m. - Charlotte Cardin
|3:30 p.m. - Bomba Estéreo
|3:00 p.m. - Pale Waves
|3:50 p.m. - Arizona
|4:30 p.m. - Catfish and the Bottlemen
|3:45pm - Loudpvck
|4:55 p.m. - Autograf
|5:30 p.m. - LL Cool J
|4:30 p.m. - K?D
|6:35 p.m. - Logic
|6:30 p.m. - GoldLink
|5:30 p.m. - Ghastly
|7:40 p.m. - St. Vincent
|7:00 p.m. - Daniel Caesar
|6:30 p.m. - Zomboy
|8:45 p.m. - The Weeknd
|8:45 p.m. - Vampire Weekend
|7:45 p.m. - Illenium
|
|
|8:45 p.m. - Zedd
Sunday Aug. 5 performances
|Channel 1
|Channel 2
|Channel 3
|2:10pm - The Regrettes
|2:10 p.m. - The Coronas
|2:45 p.m. - Freya Ridings
|3:35 p.m. - Anderson East
|3:30 p.m. - Kali Uchis
|3:30 p.m. - Chris Lake
|4:30 p.m. - Lykke Li
|4:30 p.m. - The Vaccines
|4:15 p.m. - Ekali
|5:30 p.m. - Gucci Mane
|6:00 p.m. - Sabrina Claudio
|5:00 p.m. - Herobust
|8:45 p.m. - Jack White
|7:00 p.m. - Manchester Orchestra
|6:00 p.m. - ToryBoi
|
|8:00 p.m. - Chromeo
|8:45 p.m. – Galantis
|
|9:00 p.m. - Odesza
|
Originally published Aug. 2.
Update, Aug. 3: Added timing charts.
