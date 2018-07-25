iOS 12: Where to find Control Center on the iPad

Control Center, home to shortcuts for things like Wi-Fi toggles and adjusting display brightness has a new home on the iPad ( ).

Starting with iOS 12 , instead of opening the multitasking view via a gesture or double-pressing the home button, iPad users will need to swipe down from the top-right corner. Specifically, a swipe down over the battery icon will launch Control Center. We briefly touched on the new location in a roundup of iOS 12's hidden features.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If that sounds familiar, it should — it's now in the same location as iPhone X ( ). After updating to iOS 12, you will see the Control Center icon randomly appear just below the battery icon, along with the familiar iOS handle to indicate a gesture can be used in that spot

Keep in mind that iOS 12 is still in beta and Apple could change how users access Control Center in a future update. We will continue to update this post as updates are released and changes are needed.