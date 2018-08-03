iOS 12 has a trackpad feature for easier text editing

CNET

We've all faced the test of accurately tapping on a word in an attempt to place the cursor in the perfect spot in order to fix a typo.

This process almost never works.

With the addition of 3D Touch starting with the iPhone 6S ( ), users could hard press on the keyboard to activate a trackpad-like feature. When pressing, you can move the cursor around with some precision and ease. iPad ( ) users currently have the option to place two fingers on the keyboard, then drag to move the cursor.

However, accessing a hidden trackpad could be easier. With iOS 12, that's exactly what you can do.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

To use iOS 12's trackpad feature, long press the space bar until the keys disappear, then drag your finger across the display to move the cursor. You don't need to press hard, just place a finger on the space bar and leave it there.

It's important to remember that iOS 12 is currently in beta, and some features such as this one may change or wind up being left out before it's officially released. Should that happen, we will be sure to update this post.