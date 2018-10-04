iOS 12.1 adds 70 new emoji, here's how to get them right now

On Tuesday Apple revealed that the upcoming release of iOS 12.1 would include over 70 new emoji. The new additions range from a raccoon to a ball of yarn to people with red hair or no hair at all.

The only potential downside to the announcement is that iOS 12.1 hasn't officially been released yet. But the upside is that if you're willing to join Apple's public beta program, you're only a few minutes away from sending a frozen face emoji.

Apple

To sign up for the beta program, visit this website and follow the instructions. The process includes installing the beta profile on your iPhone, restarting your phone and then downloading the update just like you would any other OS update. It's easiest if you visit the beta program website on the iOS device you're going to enroll.

However, it's important to note that the update is in beta, meaning it's likely there will be issues and bugs. It's a good idea to back up your device before installing the beta.

Of course, the other option is to wait a few weeks and let Apple release the official version.

Apple introduces the 70-plus emoji coming to iOS 12.1.

