While there may not be a massive software update for Apple's AirPods themselves, iOS 11 allows you to set different functionality when you double-tap either AirPod.

Meaning, you can use the left AirPod to Play/Pause your music and the right to go to the Next track. Or leave one AirPod to activate Siri while the other is assigned another task.

Here's how you to make your AirPods even better:

Open the Settings app on your iOS device.

app on your iOS device. Tap Bluetooth .

. Select the "i" icon next to your AirPod's name.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Your AirPods will need to be connected to your device in order for the complete settings page to show up. Once there, you can change each Pod's double-tap action. The options include: Siri, Play/Pause, Next Track, Previous Track, Off.

Now, if only Apple can figure out an easier way to control volume using an AirPod without having to use Siri.