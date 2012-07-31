Hulu Plus not showing up on your Apple TV? Restart it

Jason Cipriani/CNET

This morning Apple quietly rolled out Hulu Plus on the Apple TV. The missing service was one of the last pieces to a puzzle being put together by those who've decided to cut cable, and go all streaming.

If you aren't seeing Hulu Plus show up on your Apple TV yet, you simply need to restart it. Turning it off and back on wasn't enough for me, I had to actually go in and restart it from the settings menu. Here's how.

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > General.

Jason Cipriani/CNET Scroll down to the bottom of the list. The very last option will be Restart. Select it.

Your Apple TV will then restart, taking about 30 seconds or so to complete. Once it comes back on, you should then have the Hulu Plus icon next to the Netflix icon.

If you're new to Hulu Plus, you'll get a one-week free trial of the service, and after which you will be billed $7.99 per month to keep the service active.