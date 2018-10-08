Google

Google will hold a Pixel 3 event this Tuesday, October 9, in New York. Last October, Google unveiled the Google Home Mini, Google Clips and a few other goodies.

We know that this time around, Google will announce more than phones. In addition to new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, a new wave of Chrome tablets, a Google version of the Echo Show, and maybe even some new Android Wear watches could be revealed at the event, too.

Here's everything we expect at Google's Oct. 9 event. Here's the latest in a very long line of Pixel 3 leaks.

How to watch the Pixel event

Are you as excited as we are to see what Google has to share as us? If you can't watch, don't worry, we'll be there live to report on all the surprises as they're revealed, with videos, photos and more. Join us on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET to watch the event live. You can watch all of the action right here with our live show, which includes pre- and post-event coverage and Google's entire livestream of the event. You can also catch Google's livestream on Google's YouTube Channel.

No Pixel Watch? Google just reportedly said it won't release a Pixel Watch this year

Confirmed: Support for Android Pie coming soon



