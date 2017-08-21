How to watch the eclipse in VR

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

The jury's out on whether it's a good idea to point your phone's camera at the eclipse, but there's another way to use your phone to watch it: Grab your VR headset.

Time's YouTube channel began showing a 360-degree livestream of the eclipse at around 8:30 a.m. PT on Monday. Just fire up the app on your phone, head to that channel at the appropriate time and tap the Google Cardboard icon to switch over to the VR view. Then drop your phone into any compatible headset.

If you miss out, you can watch later using the LifeVR app, which is available for Android and iOS, or the Samsung VR channel.

HTC Vive (£919.99 at Amazon.co.uk) and Oculus Rift (£393.00 at Amazon.co.uk) owners can fire up the Google Earth VR app, access the menu section and select "Total Solar Eclipse." This isn't a livestream, but it does give you the chance to interactively view the eclipse from about a dozen different cities across the U.S.

No VR? No problem: Here's how to watch a livestream of the eclipse in 2D.