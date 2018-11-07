How to watch midterm election results: Democrats take the House, GOP keeps the Senate

The 2018 US midterm elections on Tuesday have garnered plenty of attention on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. If you don't have access to cable TV, these sites can also keep you up to date on election results.
Here's how you can catch the latest election updates from your phone or computer.
YouTube
A handful of news sites are taking to YouTube to share live coverage of the election. CBS News, ABC News, NBC News and PBS Newshour all have livestreams on the video site. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)
CBS News, ABC News and PBS Newshour also have livestreams on Facebook.
Snapchat
Yes, Snapchat's in on this, too. Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat's Good Luck America, is leading the platform's coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET.
ABC News has a livestream on Twitter. You can also keep up with the latest election news through Twitter Moments.
News sites and apps
Here are a few news platforms providing free election coverage through their sites and apps:
CNN will have live election coverage on its website and on its apps for Android, iPhone, iPad (£430 at Amazon.co.uk), Apple TV (£199 at Apple), Kindle Fire and Roku.
ABC News Live and the ABC News app will also have live coverage. The app is available for iPhone, Android, Windows, iPad, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.
CBSN is streaming coverage on its website. The CBS News app will also have live coverage, and is available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
NBC News will stream live coverage on its site starting at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be available on MSNBC.com and the NBC News app, which is available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. NBC News also has a live blog with midterm election updates and news.
