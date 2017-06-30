1:11 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Yes, Apple added an awesome new screenshot tool to iOS 11 that practically makes the upgrade worth the price of admission alone. But, Apple also added a new Screen Recording tool. Meaning, instead of taking a boring screenshot and drawing on it with digital ink, you can now record and narrate your iPhone or iPad screen.

To use the new screen recording feature, you'll first need to add the feature's button to Control Center. Open Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls then tap the green plus button next to Screen Recording. Learn more about what's new in iOS 11's Control Center here.

Record without sound

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With the shortcut added to Control Center, swipe up from the bottom of your iOS device's screen and tap the Screen Recording button. The button will immediately turn red, indicating it's active. A blue bar is also placed across the top of your screen, with a timer as a way to let you know you are still recording your screen.

Narrate as you record

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

All right, but what if you want to walk someone through how to use a feature or a bug you keep running into? If you have a 3D Touch-enabled iOS device, hard-press on the Screen Recording shortcut in Control Center. If you lack 3D Touch, a simple long-press will do.

At the bottom of the additional toggles for Screen Recording is a button to turn Microphone Audio On or Off. Tap the button to turn audio recording on, then tap Start Recording. Now iOS 11 will record using your device's microphone along with whatever is on the screen. Neat, right?

View and share

Once you stop recording, the video is saved to the Camera Roll on your device. Open the Photos app to find it. You can then view, edit and share the recording as you would a video you recorded using the camera app.

Since we are seeing the feature in an early beta, Apple can change how the feature looks and works. We will be sure to update this post with any changes up until iOS 11 is released to the public later this fall.