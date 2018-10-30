Group FaceTime calls were once something avid Apple fans only dreamed of. Now, with the launch of iOS 12.1you can make group calls with up to 32 people and, yes, you can chat using your Memoji.

iOS 12.1 is available for iOS devices now. If you haven't already updated, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the new software.

Once you have iOS 12.1, you'll be able to make those Group FaceTime calls. Here's how to use the new feature.

Now playing: Watch this: Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

Through the FaceTime app

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Open the FaceTime app on your iOS device, then tap on the + sign in the top right corner. Search for and add who you want to call, and then tap either the green Audio or Video button at the bottom.

Using the Messages app

Calling someone via FaceTime has always been possible in the Messages app, but only in private conversation threads. Now, group messaging threads will have the option to call everyone in the group conversation. But instead of automatically calling everyone, FaceTime will send a message to the group, which includes a button to join the call. Here's how it works:

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

In a group conversation thread, tap the section at the top of the screen with the contact names and photos.

A dropdown will present you with three options: Audio, FaceTime and Info. Tap FaceTime .

. A FaceTime group call will the open on your device, with placeholder images for every person in the group chat.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

In the message thread itself, other participants will see a message letting them know a FaceTime call has been started, with a button to join the call. The message also includes the number of people active in the call. If someone needs to leave the call, the button to join will remain active as long as the call is active.