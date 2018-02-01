How to update your Google Pixel Buds

Google is in the process of rolling out an update to its wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds. I first learned of the update via a post on Reddit, and like the rest of the users commenting on the thread, grew curious as to what changed and the process to apply the update.

I reached out to Google and here's what I learned: The update will be widely available for all Pixel Buds users on Monday, Feb. 5. The update fixes issues with fast pairing and phone call volume.

As for the process, it's all done in the background. Continue to use your Pixel Buds as you normally do. The update will download in the background, and the next time you place your Pixel Buds in the case the Pixel Buds will install the new firmware.

You will receive an alert on your phone after the update has been successfully installed.

It's unclear what version number will be released on Monday, but a user on Reddit who has already received the update posted a screenshot with firmware version "1.1767.6040-G1-61495-541."

You can check the firmware version of your Pixel Buds by launching Google Assistant and select Headphone Settings when your Pixel Buds are connected to your Android phone.

Once I have installed the update myself and have screenshots to share, I'll update this post.