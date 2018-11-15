How to unsend messages in Facebook Messenger

Soon, Facebook will let you unsend messages in its Messenger app. Unsending, or removing a message can spare you the embarrassment of a typo, or perhaps you sent something you quickly regret.

You have to be quick, though; you have only 10 minutes after pressing send to delete the message. After that, the message will stay put.

The unsend feature is currently available to Facebook Messenger users in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia and Lithuania, and Facebook plans to release it globally in the near future.

Here's how the feature will work:

Long-press on a message sent within the last 10 minutes.

Along the bottom of the screen will be a new Remove option; select it.

option; select it. A prompt will ask if you want to Remove for everyone or Remove for you . The latter option only removes the message in your view of the conversation, whereas Remove for everyone will remove the message from the conversation for all recipients.

or . The latter option only removes the message in your view of the conversation, whereas will remove the message from the conversation for all recipients. A placeholder message will let the recipients of the original message know you removed a message in place of where the message originally appeared.

We will update this post with more details as the feature becomes more widely available.