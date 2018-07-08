Samsung phones like the Galaxy S9 have a second app store tucked inside. Called Galaxy Apps, it features games, free digital stickers, apps for Samsung DeX and exclusive deals from Samsung partners.

But if you press the wrong button when you first open Galaxy Apps, you sign yourself up for announcements and alerts.

These are different than your usual notifications from apps like Facebook and Gmail, so you won't be able to silence them through the usual notification settings menu.

Luckily, it's not hard to shut off Galaxy Apps notifications.

Open the Samsung Folder



Open Galaxy Apps



Tap the hamburger menu (a button of three vertical dots) in the top right corner



Tap Settings



Tap Notifications



Slide the button to "off"



And there you go!

