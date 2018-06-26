Anne Dujmovic/CNET

Want to text someone on PC or Mac, instead of having to use your phone? You can now send and receive Android text messages on a desktop or laptop computer using Google's new Messages for web.

Google announced Messages for web on June 18 as a brand-new feature for Android Messages, as spotted by 9to5Google.

As of June 25, Google project lead Justin Uberti says everyone should have access to the feature:

Android Messages for Web is now fully deployed - make sure you have the latest Messages client, and then head over to https://t.co/diVFeAffVS to try it out! — Justin Uberti (@juberti) June 26, 2018

To use the feature you'll need the latest version of the Android Messages app, which you should be able to download here. Then do the following:

On your computer, go to messages.android.com

Then on your phone, open the Android Messages app

In Messages, tap the More options menu (the one with three dots) and select Messages for web

(the one with three dots) and select Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

The ability to send and receive texts on your Android phone and computer has been long overdue. Apple's iMessages has supported this feature for a few years, but since you need an iPhone (£1,149 at Apple) and Mac, not everyone could use the feature. Now that Android's messaging platform supports this, an awful lot more people can start texting without their phones.

Google also announced four other new features in Messages:

Integrated GIF support so you can search for and send GIFs in the Messages app

Smart reply, which suggests text or emoji responses to incoming texts

Preview links within conversations

Easy copy and pasting for passwords and verification codes sent through texts

Originally published June 18.

Update, June 26: Android Messages for web should now be fully rolled out, according to Google's project lead.