​How to tell if your Facebook has been hacked (and what to do)

There are several different ways hackers use a breached Facebook account. Automatic logins through Facebook allow hackers access to many different site accounts once they've taken over your Facebook. Spammers also hack Facebook accounts to gain access to your following. From your profile, a hacker can additionally gather a lot of personal information about you that can be used to steal your identity.

How to check if you've been hacked

If you worry that your account has been hacked, there is a simple way to check. Go to the arrow in the upper right-hand corner of your Facebook page and click on it. In the menu, select Settings. A new menu will pop up. Choose Security and then Where You're Logged In.

A list of all of the devices that you've logged into and their locations will pop up. If there is a login you don't recognize, chances are you may have been hacked. If you see anything that isn't you, click End Activity on the right side of the log to end the session. The hacker will be logged out, temporarily.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Other signs you may have been hacked

Some other ways to tell if your account has been hacked are:

Your name, birthday, email or password has been changed

Someone sent out friend requests to people you don't know

Messages have been sent from your account, but you didn't write them

Posts are appearing on your timeline that you didn't post

What to do if your Facebook has been hacked

Once you click on End Activity, change your password right away. Next, get Facebook's help. Facebook has a system to help you if you've been hacked.

Go to the Facebook help page, click on I think my account was hacked or someone is using it without my permission, and then click on secure it. Facebook will take you to a page where you log in and then go about the steps to securing your account.

How to keep your Facebook account safe

Facebook is jam-packed with security features, you just need to activate them. Go to the arrow in the upper right-hand corner of your Facebook page, click it and select Settings. From there:

Turn on Login Alerts so that you receive notifications when your account is logged into. This helps you catch a hacker early, before any major damage is done.

so that you receive notifications when your account is logged into. This helps you catch a hacker early, before any major damage is done. Go to Login Approvals and enable Two-Factor Authentication, then choose an extra layer of security from the list.

and enable then choose an extra layer of security from the list. Go to App Passwords and have the tool generate unique passwords for your apps instead of using your Facebook password.

and have the tool generate unique passwords for your apps instead of using your Facebook password. Click on Your Trusted Contacts and add a few close friends or family members that can help you unlock your account if it ever becomes hacked.

With these steps, your Facebook account is much more difficult for a hacker to get into and much easier to recover if it is ever compromised. Now, just set your password as a random set of numbers, letters and symbols to add a final layer of security. Here's some tips on creating the perfect password.