What time does the fight start?

Quintuple champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor are set to enter the ring on Saturday, August 26, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. Sunday UK) in Las Vegas for what's expected to be the most watched fight... ever.

How much is it?

The fight is only available in the US to those who pay the nearly $100 pay-per-view fee. But there are a bunch of ways to do that.

How do I bet on it?

If you feel confident enough to place a bet on Saturday night's fight, check out our guide to betting and what the odds mean.

Prefight stream

Fox Sports will stream the weigh-in on Friday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET, midnight UK), as well as an hour-long show prior to the fights starting on Saturday night. The first two hours of early boxing bouts will also be streamed by Fox Sports. All of which is free.

To watch the Fox live stream, you'll need to install the Fox Sports Go app on an Android or iOS device, or on an Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. Additionally, FoxSportsGo.com will stream the prefight festivities.

How to stream the main event with pay-per-view

You don't have to have cable to stream the fight. Two options -- CBS and UFC -- will let you stream the fight on any device, including your computer, phone, tablet, TV or streaming box.

Via UFC

One option for streaming the fight is to purchase it directly from the UFC. This lets you stream the fight through your computer, phone, Apple TV and many more streaming devices, including the Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones or Roku.

Via Sling TV

Sling TV subscribers can purchase the fight from within the app under the Rentals tab, or by visiting your Sling account page. Sling notes the fight cannot be purchased on an Apple device, but can be viewed on any device after it's purchased.

Via PlayStation 4

The PlayStation Store will stream the fight directly to your PlayStation 4. You can purchase the fight on your console through the store, or by visiting this page.

Via Showtime PPV

Breaking from the traditional means of purchasing directly from a cable or satellite provider, CBS will also make the fight available to stream on the Showtime PPV website as well as its iOS and Apple TV apps. (Disclaimer: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

For those who want to stream the fight on a computer, you can visit ShowtimePPV.com and purchase access for $99.95. Keep in mind, if you purchase through the website you will only have access to the fight on a computer -- and not on your mobile device or Apple TV, unless you use AirPlay or another mirroring option.

Showtime PPV is also available through the Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. Just be sure to purchase the fight on the device you plan to watch it on.

As an added bonus for those who pay to stream the fight, you will also have access to a free trial of Showtime and CBS All Access.

How to stream the fight in the UK

Viewers in Great Britain also have a streaming option: The fight will cost £19.95 through Sky Sports.

