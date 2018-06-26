How to stereo pair two Apple HomePod speakers

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

If you happen to own a couple of HomePod speakers, you can now place them in the same room and create a stereo pair. While it's a simple process, it's not quite as intuitive as you might think if you don't know where to look. With that in mind, here's a short step-by-step setup guide.

For starters, you'll need an iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad running iOS 11.4 or higher.



Make sure your HomePod is updated to iOS 11.4 or higher. You can check to see if an update is available in Apple's Home app, where your speakers will appear.



Using the Home app, make sure both speakers are in the same room.

Click on the Room type (i.e., Living Room) in the Home app to change the room type.



In the Home app, press and hold the HomePod icon, then tap Details.

Tap on "Create Stereo Pair."

Select a second HomePod to link them together.

Tap Back, then Done -- and you're done.

If you want to unlink the speakers, go into the Home app and tap Ungroup.

If you don't like our instructions, you can always try Apple's here.