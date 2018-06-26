CNET también está disponible en español.

How to stereo pair two Apple HomePod speakers

If you're lucky enough to own two HomePod speakers, here's a quick way to make them play together.

In the Home app, tap on your speaker, then Details button to get to this screen.

If you happen to own a couple of HomePod speakers, you can now place them in the same room and create a stereo pair. While it's a simple process, it's not quite as intuitive as you might think if you don't know where to look. With that in mind, here's a short step-by-step setup guide.

  • For starters, you'll need an iPhone (£1,149 at Apple), iPod Touch or iPad (£449 at Apple) with iOS 11.4 or higher installed, so update your device to the most current iOS if you haven't already.
  • Make sure your HomePod is updated to iOS 11.4 or higher. You can check to see if an update is available in Apple's Home app, where your speakers will appear.
  • Using the Home app, make sure both speakers are in the same room.
  • Click on the Room type (i.e., Living Room) in the Home app to change the room type.
  • In the Home app, press and hold the HomePod icon, then tap Details.
  • Tap on "Create Stereo Pair."
  • Select a second HomePod to link them together.
  • Tap Back, then Done -- and you're done.
  • If you want to unlink the speakers, go into the Home app and tap Ungroup.

If you don't like our instructions, you can always try Apple's here.

