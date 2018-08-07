How to sign up for Android 9 Pie's Digital Wellbeing beta

Google on Monday announced Android 9.0 Pie's name and availability. The latest flavor of Android is currently available to Google Pixel devices and will begin rolling out to more devices this fall.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P: A slice of 'Pie'

One feature Google left out of the final release is its Digital Wellbeing platform. Through the feature, Google hopes to educate and help users keep tabs on how much time is spent on a phone, and more specifically in a given app.

Not all is lost, however, as Google is letting anyone who wants to help test the feature before a wider rollout later this year.

What you need

You will need to have a Google Pixel phone with Android 9.0 Pie installed in order to sign up and participate in the beta.

Sign up

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To help Google test Digital Wellbeing, you first need to sign up for the beta program on this website. You'll need to enter your Gmail address -- I tried, repeatedly, to sign up with a Google Suite account to no avail -- and check a box to complete the process.

Install

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

After submitting your information, check you're inbox for an email from Google inviting you to take part in the beta. Follow the link in the email, then tap on the Become a tester button. You will find a link to view the app in the Play Store, where you are then prompted to update (read: Install) the app.