How to share an iCloud calendar using your Mac

We've already covered how to share an iCloud calendar using your iOS device or from iCloud.com, now we'll show you how to share from your Mac. You'll need to be running OS X 10.7 or higher in order to share an iCloud calendar from your Mac.

Launch Calendar on your Mac.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

If the list of your calendars isn't visible, click on the Calendars button in the top-right corner. If you hover your mouse of the name of a calendar, you'll see the share icon appear next to it. Clicking on the icon will bring up the share dialogue.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Enter the e-mail address for the person you want to share the calendar with and click Done when you're finished. After the invite is accepted by someone, using their iCloud account, you'll see a green check mark next to their name. Once a calendar is shared, the shared icon will remain visible when you view your calendars list in the app.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To changes a person's privileges for a calendar, click on the white arrow next to his or her name. You can then disable editing permissions, or remove the person from the calendar.

You should now be able to keep everyone in your family, or even coworkers on the same page using the same iCloud calendar.