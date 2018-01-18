How to setup Belkin's Wemo Bridge for HomeKit

Ry Crist/CNET

Belkin's Wemo Bridge has been a long time coming. The company first promised HomeKit support for its line of home automation accessories, via this device, back in May. After that long delay, we're just now getting our hands on it.

The Wemo Bridge is currently on backorder but should start shipping again in early February, according to Belkin's website.

Now Playing: Watch this: Belkin's WeMo Dimmer gets (almost) everything right

Once you receive the bridge, setup takes just a couple minutes of your time. You'll need an open Ethernet port on your Wi-Fi router and a power outlet.

After unboxing the bridge, connect the included cables to the bridge and your router. Make sure the back of the bridge is still accessible, at least until you've completed setup.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani

With everything plugged in and the indicator light flashing on the bridge, open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Next, tap on the "+" sign in the top right corner followed by Add Accessory. Point the camera on your iOS device at the code on the back of the bridge. Select Wemo Bridge on the following screen, then rename it and assign it to a room (both optional).

The following screen will show any Wemo devices currently in use on your Wi-Fi network. You can then claim each accessory, name it and assign it to a room as you see fit.

You should now be able to use the Home app or Siri to control your Wemo devices.