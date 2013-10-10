How to search Google Maps for upcoming events near you

Screenshot by Ed Rhee/CNET

Select one of the venues to display the venue's card. If that venue supports the Upcoming Events card, you'll see "Upcoming Events" at the bottom, along with the name of the next event.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee/CNET

If you click on the Upcoming Events card, you'll see a list of some of the upcoming events at that venue. Clicking on the event will take you to an external site for more details.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee/CNET

You can also search for comedy clubs and musicals, but sporting events seem to work best when you choose the specific venue.