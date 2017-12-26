How to return a gift to Amazon

Don't keep a gift you don't want just to be polite. If it arrived via Amazon, you can return it while maintaining your politeness. Amazon will let you return a gift for an Amazon gift card credit and won't tell the gift giver of your return plans. Here's how:

1. Go to the Amazon Gift Returns page.

2. Enter the 17-digit order number. The number (it'll look like this: 123-1234567-1234567) appears on the packing slip inside the box or the shipping label on the outside of the box.

3. Select the item you want to return, enter a return reason from the drop-down menu and click Continue. Next, click Continue again to confirm you want a refund, and then click Submit to print out a return label.

4. Box up your return. Cut off the Return Authorization Slip from the bottom of the return label you printed and put it in the box. This slip has your order number and same barcode as the return label and will be used to process your return if your return label gets damaged during shipping.

5. Mail back your return. You will need to pay for shipping.

6. Once your return is received by Amazon or the third-party seller, your refund will be processed. You'll get a confirmation email, and the gift card credit will be added to your account.

