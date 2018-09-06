How to record Skype calls

Microsoft

Perhaps you have a big announcement and want to capture your parents' reaction to becoming grandparents. Maybe you want to record a guitar lesson so you can later review the new chords you were taught. It could be that you want to record a brainstorming session with colleagues so no ideas are lost to posterity and poor note-taking. There are any number of reasons you might have to record a Skype call, and now you can -- without additional apps or utilities.

Microsoft announced earlier this week that with the latest update to Skype version 8.0, the app now boasts built-in call recording capabilities. It's available for Macs and mobile devices. Call recording will come to the Windows 10 Skype app "in the coming weeks," according to Microsoft. I tried it out with an iPhone ( ), iPad ( ) and Mac. Here's how it works.

Skype call recording

To start recording a Skype call, click or tap the + button and then hit Start recording. A banner will appear at the top of every participant's screen alerting them that the call is being recorded and by whom. You should ask them first, and not just to be polite: If you start recording a call, you'll see a banner that instructs you to "avoid legal snags by telling people they're being recorded."

Video call recordings include everyone's video along with any screens shared during the call. Recordings are saved to the cloud and show up on your chat conversation, where they will remain for 30 days.

Save and share Skype recordings

To save a Skype recording beyond 30 days, you can save it locally.

On a computer, open the recording, click the triple-dot button in the top right and select Save to Downloads. You can also right-click on the recording in your chat and then click Save to Downloads.

On mobile, tap and hold the recording and then tap Save. The recording will be saved to your camera roll as an MP4 file.

You can share a Skype recording by right-clicking it (or tap and hold on mobile) and then choosing Forward. Next, choose your Skype contacts and then hit Share.