How to preorder the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Apple announced three new iPhones on Wednesday -- the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR -- from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are virtually the same phone in two different sizes. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch screen, and the XS Max has a 6.5-inch screen. Both feature OLED HDR screens, Apple's A12 Bionic chip and improved water-resistance that will let your iPhone take a dip for up to 30 minutes.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD screen, an aluminum body in a rainbow of color choices, a single rear-facing camera and the same water resistance as last year's models.

iPhone XS, XS Max and XR: pricing

Apple's new flagship iPhones are not cheap dates. By comparison, the iPhone XR is the "budget" model of the new phones announced. Here are the numbers:

iPhone XR

64GB: $749, £749 or AU$1,229



128GB: $799, £799 or AU$1,299



256GB: $899, £899 or AU$1,479



iPhone XS

64GB: $999, £999 or AU$$1,629



256GB: $1,149, £1,149 or AU$1,879



512GB: $1,349, £1,349 or AU$2,199



iPhone XS Max

64GB: $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799



256GB: $1,249, 1,2999 or AU$2,049



512GB: $1,449, £1,499 or AU$2,369



You will be able to use Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program for all the new iPhone models (this isn't available in Australia). Pricing ranges from $37.41 a month or £41.45 a month for the 64GB iPhone XR to $68.66 a month or £78.95 a month for the 512GB iPhone XS Max. To learn more about how the iPhone Upgrade Program works, check out our explainer.

iPhone XS, XS Max and XR: How to preorder

Preorders for the iPhone XS and XS Max will begin in the US on Friday, Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m. PT. At that time, you will be able to place a preorder at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. Using Apple's preorder system, you can upgrade through your carrier. Choose your model, color and capacity, then select AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.

The new iPhone XS and XS Max models will start shipping Sept. 21. Some colors and capacities may ship faster than others.

You'll need to wait a bit longer for the iPhone XR; preorders for it begin Oct. 19 and it will start shipping on Oct. 26. iOS 12 will become available Sept. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates on carrier-specific details.

