How to preorder the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Following some of the most extensive iPhone leaks ever, Apple just announced three new iPhones today: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will come with the newer A11 Bionic chip, which consists of six cores -- four low-efficiency and two high-performance. Also of note, the cameras will also receive a bump in resolution, with 12-megapixel sensors around back and a 7-megapixel front shooter. Both will also come with Qi wireless charging, as well.

If that's enough to whet your appetite, here's how you can expect to place your preorder and get your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus before everyone else.

iPhone 8: Pricing

Historically, Apple drops the price of the previous year's iPhone models to make way for the newer models.

Despite rumors that this year's high-end iPhone will be the most expensive iPhone to date, it's likely pricing for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will follow the same trend.

If that's the case, here's what you can expect to pay for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

iPhone 8

64GB: $699 (approximately £527 or AU$870)

256GB: $799 (approximately £602 or AU$994)

iPhone 8 Plus

64GB: $799 (approximately £602 or AU$994)

256GB: $899 (approximately £678 or AU$1,119)

You will be able to use Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program for all the new iPhone models. Pricing for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus goes as follows:

iPhone 8 64GB: $34.50 or £37.95



$34.50 or £37.95 iPhone 8 256GB: $39.50 or £43.95

$39.50 or £43.95 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $40.75 or £45.45

$40.75 or £45.45 iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $45.75 or £51.45

To learn more about how the iPhone Upgrade Program works, check out our explainer.

iPhone 8: How to preorder

If years past are any indication, preorders for the new iPhones will begin in the US on Friday Sept. 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT. At that time, you will be able to place a preorder at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. Using Apple's preorder system, you can upgrade through your carrier. Choose your model, color and capacity, then select AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.

Likewise, if history tells us anything, the new iPhones will ship Sept. 22, and iOS 11 will become available September 19.