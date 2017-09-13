How to preorder the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Following some of the most extensive iPhone leaks ever, Apple announced three new iPhones Tuesday: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

While the iPhone X won't be available until November, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will start shipping September 22.

The new phones come with the newer A11 Bionic chip, which consists of six cores -- four low-efficiency and two high-performance. The cameras will also receive a bump in resolution, with 12-megapixel sensors around back and a 7-megapixel front shooter. Both will also come with Qi wireless charging, as well.

If that's enough to whet your appetite, here's how you can expect to place your preorder and get your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus before everyone else.

iPhone 8: Pricing

Historically, Apple drops the price of the previous year's iPhone models to make way for the newer models.

Despite rumors that this year's high-end iPhone will be the most expensive iPhone to date, it's likely pricing for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will follow the same trend.

If that's the case, here's what you can expect to pay for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

iPhone 8

64GB: $699, £699 or AU$1,079

256GB: $849, £849 or AU$1,329

iPhone 8 Plus

64GB: $799, £799 or AU$1,229

256GB: $949, £949 or AU$1,479

You will be able to use Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program for all the new iPhone models (this isn't available in Australia). Pricing for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus per month goes as follows:

iPhone 8 64GB: $34.50 or £37.95



$34.50 or £37.95 iPhone 8 256GB: $39.50 or £45.45

$39.50 or £45.45 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $40.75 or £43.95

$40.75 or £43.95 iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $45.75 or £51.45

To learn more about how the iPhone Upgrade Program works, check out our explainer.

iPhone 8: How to preorder

Preorders for the new iPhones will begin in the US on Friday Sept. 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT. At that time, you will be able to place a preorder at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. Using Apple's preorder system, you can upgrade through your carrier. Choose your model, color and capacity, then select AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will ship Sept. 22, and iOS 11 will become available Sept. 19.

For more on UK availability, click here.

Update, Sept. 13: Added more US availability details. First published Sept. 12.