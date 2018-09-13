How to preorder the Apple Watch Series 4

CNET

Apple on Wednesday unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 4 from the Steve Jobs Theater in its Apple Park headquarters. The new watch has a larger face, louder speakers and a faster S4 chip.

It also packs an electrical heart sensor that can perform an EKG and detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), while the improved accelerometer and gyroscope can detect if you take a tumble and prompt a call to 911. The idea is that this is a watch that can keep you on time and on your feet.

Ready for the new Apple Watch 4? Here's what you need to know to get in your preorder.

Apple Watch 4 pricing

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399 and LTE models start at $499.

In the UK, the watches start at £399 with LTE models starting at £499. In Australia, prices start at AU$599 and AU$749 for LTE.

When can I get one?

Preorders start at 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 14, and the watches will start shipping a week later on Sept. 21.

Where do I preorder?

You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 4 on Apple's website or via the Apple Store app on an iOS device.

Can I update my current Apple Watch to the new WatchOS?

Yes, probably. WatchOS 5 will be available on Sept. 17 for all Apple Watches except the original model. Here's how you can update your watch to WatchOS 5.

Can I get a Series 3 at a discount now?

Why, yes, you can. Apple dropped the starting price of the Apple Watch Series 3 to $279. It's now no longer selling the Apple Watch Series 1.

