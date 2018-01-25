How to preorder the Apple HomePod

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 26, Apple will take preorders for its HomePod smart speaker. It's unclear what kind of demand the HomePod will have, and just how many Apple has made in expectation of the demand -- so it's a good idea to have some sort of gameplan going into the preorder.

This relatively small speaker integrates with Siri and is capable of acting as a speakerphone for calls, sending messages and answering random questions. It's similar to an Amazon Echo or Google Home, only built by Apple for use with Apple products.

HomePod preorder info

Right now, only Apple will begin taking orders for HomePod on Friday. As we find out about more retailers accepting orders, we will be sure to add them to this post. Apple typically begins taking orders for new products at 12:01 am PT/ 3:01 am ET, so set your alarm or plan on a really late night. Deliveries will begin on Feb. 9.

HomePod pricing

With Apple positioning the HomePod as a premium speaker that happens to be smart, the price reflects what one would expect to pay for better sound quality. The HomePod is priced at $349, £319, or AU$499.

Color options

The HomePod comes in two colors: Space gray and white. There is only one size, and storage options aren't something you have to consider.

Website or App?

Ordering from Apple can be done a couple of different ways: The Apple website or the Apple Store app.

The Apple Store App is the most reliable method to preorder a product, however early Thursday morning the HomePod is nowhere to be found in the app itself. Apple's announcement for the HomePod mentions the app as a method for preordering, but it's not clear when it will be added.

I recommend checking the app a few times on Thursday, and if the HomePod does show up, favorite it so it's easier to find once preorder goes live.

Otherwise, point the browser on your computer to Apple.com/HomePod and start hitting the refresh button as the preorder window gets closer.