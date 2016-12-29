How to preregister for Super Mario Run on Android

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

For many with Androids, it was a huge bummer when Super Mario Run was released only for iOS. Android users can rejoice, though. A few months ago, Nintendo announced that the game would be released in 2017, and it looks like the time is drawing near. You can now preregister.

Here's how:

Go to the Play store Look up Super Mario Run using the search bar Tap on the game Tap the green button on the right that says preregister

That's it. Now, when the game is available, you'll be notified.

