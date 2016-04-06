How to make your GIFs load fast every time

Alina Bradford

Have you ever excitedly turned a video into a GIF...and then realized it took forever to load on your phone? Or didn't load at all?

It sucks the joy right out of GIF-sharing. An unoptimized GIF can look jumpy and strange and even look pixelated or jittery. The good news is that you can make fast-loading GIFs with just a few tricks.

Delete excess frames

The main reason why your GIFs load so slowly is likely because you have too many frames in the GIF.

Next time, delete one frame for every two that you use. Reddit user MichaelTunnell found that this method makes GIFs much faster and fixes the problems that can come from opening the GIF in different browsers. Just make sure you aren't deleting an important frame, like a frame with text or a significant action, for the best look. Video & GIF Memes for Android lets you upload video you shot on your phone and edit frames.

You can also use the YouTube video editor to cut down some frames. This option is found under Advanced Settings > Enhancements > Trim. Once there, use click on the frame you want to trim, click on the Split button and drag the tab blue tab that appears on the frame to the left to remove the frame. Click on done. Then, to make it into a GIF, copy the YouTube link into the Giphy GIF creator or another online GIF creator. The video will be converted into a streamlined GIF.

Try color reduction

Another easy way to reduce a GIF's size is by minimizing the number of colors used in the GIF.

Use your app's color reduction tool to reduce the number of colors in each frame to 256 or less for the best speed. Most apps with this feature have a box where you type in the number of colors you want your GIF to use or a slider to adjust the number accordingly.

Your app doesn't have this option? Upload your video to GIFCreator.me to adjust the colors.

Compress your GIF

Once you have your GIF just the way you want it, it's time to reduce its size some more. Compression diminishes the file size of the GIF without reducing its quality, making it load more quickly. Simply upload your GIF to a site like GIF Optimizer or Ezgif.com to use their free compression tools.