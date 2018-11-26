How to make Skype calls using Alexa

If you use Skype and you use Alexa, prepare to get excited. You can now use Alexa devices to make Skype calls to phones in up to 150 countries worldwide. With this new service comes 100 free minutes of calling per month for two months after you link Skype with Alexa, for a limited time. This is how to make the link and start making some calls.

How to get Skype and Alexa to team up

Before you can make calls, you need to link your Alexa device with your Skype account. First, go to the Amazon Alexa App (you can download it on Android or iOS).

Then, go to Settings > Communication > Skype. Next, sign into the Microsoft account you use for Skype.

How to use Alexa to make a call

Once everything is set up, all you need to do is ask Alexa to call your contacts. Just be sure to specify that you want to use Skype. For example, "Alexa, call Mom on Skype."

You can also "dial" phone numbers by saying them to Alexa. For example, "Alexa, call 1 000 456 1111 on Skype."

Just an FYI, Skype can't be used for emergency calls, so be sure that you don't rely on Alexa to replace a regular phone.

Want more Amazon Echo devices? They're on sale.

Alexa can speak in soft tones when you need it to. Here's how.