Apple announced a handful of new products and software last week, including a long-awaited calling feature for Siri with Apple HomePod.

When the HomePod made its debut in February, you could connect to a call initiated or answered through your iPhone. Now, with the iOS 12 update, you'll be able to make and receive calls phone-free. Here's how it works.

Make and receive calls with HomePod

When you're ready to make a call, ask Siri to call a name from your synced contacts list or dial a specific phone number by speaking the digits. If you're home when someone calls your phone number, your iPhone can be automatically directed to the HomePod by saying, "Hey Siri, answer my iPhone."

Miss a call? You can ask, "Hey Siri, who just called?" to hear the reply, "Your most recent call was from (number)." With the audio picked on iPhone, you can also move calls from HomePod to iPhone at any time.

According to Apple, HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s or later, iPad Air or later, iPad Mini 2 or later, iPad Pro and iPod Touch 6th generation. Here's our complete rundown of HomePod updates in iOS 12.