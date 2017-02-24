​How to load a dishwasher... the right way

Alina Bradford/CNET

Hate your dishwasher? You could be the problem.

The way you load your dishwasher has a big effect on how well your dishes, plates, spoons and forks get clean after your Friday night lasagna dinner.

Yes... loading a dishwasher isn't rocket science, but give these tips a try next time you load that cleaning machine up:

Let the dishwasher do the washing

Leave most of the washing to the dishwasher. Just scrape off the big stuff from the plates first, then load them on in. Don't worry about rinsing, as it can actually trick dishwasher's sensors. Learn more about nixing the rinsing here.

Plates go on the bottom rack

Load the plates on the bottom rack, but make sure they have a little space between them. Touching can block the water jets and can also cause chips in a plate's finish.

Bowls go up top

Put bowls on the top rack. Make sure the bowls are tilted downward so they don't gather water.

Keep cups upside down

Same for cups. Put them on the top rack in-between the tines, if possible. They should be upside down so they don't fill up with water, but tilt them slightly so that water doesn't pool in the indention on the bottom of the cup.

Keep silverware away from stainless steel utensils

Always put silverware in the designated cups with the handles facing downwards. Don't let real silverware and stainless steel utensils touch, though. During washing, a chemical reaction can cause pitting in the metal.

Knife points go down, handles up

Put knives in the silverware cup with the points inside of the cup and the handles upward.

Stop spoons and spatulas from falling

Big serving spoons and spatulas are best placed on the top rack so they don't fall and block the dishwasher's spraying arms. A handy trick is to thread a tine through the hole in the handle to keep the item in place during the wash.

Wash larger pots separately

Small pots can be placed on the bottom rack, but make sure you put larger pots in their own load. Larger pots can block water jets, leaving the dishes on top dirty. Also, make sure that all pots are angled down so they get the full benefit of the jets.

Keep plastic containers away from the heat

Put plastic storage containers on the top rack so they don't get warped by the heating element.

Put large pans and dishes away from the door

Make sure you don't put any large pans or dishes by the door. This can block the detergent from deploying.

Now you can start loading that dishwasher the right way, and get clean dishes every time.

