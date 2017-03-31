You can live stream 360 video on Facebook. Here's how

1:30 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Your Facebook feed is about to get a lot more interactive. Facebook now supports live 360 video streaming for everyone.

You'll need a compatible camera

CNET

These include consumer cameras like the latest Samsung Gear 360, Giroptic IO, Insta360 and ALLie. The professional-grade Z Cam S1 and Nokia Ozo are also supported.

But even if you don't have one of these cameras, you can still stream 360 video live to Facebook. Just go to facebook.com/live/create where you can get a server URL and a stream key to use with other cameras or general streaming software packages.

Anyone can stream 360

Whether you're streaming as an individual, from a group or a Facebook Page, the broadcasting experience is the same. The only big difference is that streams from Pages can be edited with the Guide tool after they've gone live.

How do I go live with one of those cameras?

Update your camera's native app (such as Giroptic IO or Insta360). Find the live-streaming option on the camera screen and log in with your Facebook account. Choose to stream from your profile, page or group, then select privacy settings.

Add a description, adjust the streaming bit-rate if applicable, then hit broadcast.

What does it look like?

From a viewer's perspective, the same as any other 360 video on Facebook. Pan and tilt your phone to change the viewpoint or tap and drag around on screen.

From the broadcaster's perspective, if you're using the camera's native app, you'll see comments and reactions on screen just like a regular live stream.

You'll be able to download your own 360 videos after they're live. On desktop, go to the video post on your profile, page or group and click on it to expand the view. Then click the three-dots icon and download video. It will save as an equirectangular flattened image.

Screenshot by Lexy Savvides/CNET

Here are the tech specs

Maximum stream time is 4 hours, and resolution is 1080p at 2:1 aspect ratio (1,920x960).

You'll need at least a 4Mbps connection for the best results.

Video frame rate is 30fps.

Viewers won't easily be able to see details, objects or people in the background of your shots. Keep important subjects 20 to 30 feet away from the camera at most.

You can't embed 360 videos from Facebook on any other site just yet.

Spatial audio is supported.

You can't watch live 360 videos in a VR headset

Sorry, but that feature isn't available yet. After the livestream is over, you'll be able to watch the replay in a headset.