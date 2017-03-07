​Here's how to know if you need to replace your fridge

Chris Monroe/CNET

Your refrigerator is one of the most important appliances you own. It keeps those delicious tidbits fresh until you get the chance to chow down. A malfunction can mean disaster to your meal plans. Even after fastidious maintenance, the most reliable fridges need to be replaced eventually. Here are some signs that it may be time to send your old frosty friend to the recycling dump.

Your milk is gross

If your milk -- or any food -- keeps going bad before the expiration date, this could either be a sign that the temperature setting in your fridge is too high, or your fridge is walking into the light.

It's acting funny

When your fridge starts acting... unusual, it's time to make some hard decisions. Some behaviors to look for:

The fan seems to be running all the time.

Your fridge is crazy loud.

The back of the fridge is really hot to the touch.

The inside of the fridge is forming icicles, no matter how high you turn the temperature.

It's cracked

While many of the other signs listed here could possibly be fixed by an appliance repair professional, this could be the death knell. Cracks in the interior walls of the fridge release cold air, making your fridge work inefficiently.

While these are some pretty good indications, Kitchn has a few more signs that it's time to move on from your fridge here.