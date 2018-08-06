How to install Android Pie right now

Google on Monday announced Android P is now Android Pie. Google also revealed Android Pie is now available for Google Pixel users. The update includes new features such as official cutout support -- the notch is here to stay -- and other under-the-hood improvements to help developers begin using in apps.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P: a slice of 'Pie'

Devices

As is usually the case, the initial release of Android Pie will be available for Google's own devices first, with more devices from the company's hardware partners later in 2018. Here's the current list of compatible Android devices that are eligible to install Android Pie:

Installation

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Installing the update, whether or not you took part in the Android beta program, is simple. With a Wi-Fi connection and a charged battery in your Pixel phone, open the Settings app and then go to About phone > System updates > Check for update > Download and install. Your phone should find the update and then begin to download and eventually install the update. The entire process will take about 30 minutes, depending on your internet connection.

First published March 7, 11:30 a.m. PT.

Update, Aug. 6 at 2:28 p.m. PT: Added new info now that Android Pie is named and available.