Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25, but it's still endangering and displacing tens of thousands of Texans. No matter where you are in the world, though, you can help.
- You can make a donation to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or by going to its site. Texting HARVEY to 90999 will make a $10 donation.
- Donate blood. Use the American Red Cross search tool to find donation sites in your area.
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has set up the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to accept relief donations for flooding victims.
- To help feed those in need, the Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi are taking donations.
- The hurricane was hard on pets, too. San Antonio Animal Care Services alone has helped about 200 evacuated pets so far. You can help, too, by donating to the Houston Humane Society and the San Antonio Humane Society.
- The United Way of Houston is helping with minor home repairs and more immediate needs for flood victims. Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to get a link to make a donation.
Discuss: 6 ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims