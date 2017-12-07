Music is something everyone can appreciate in some capacity or another. Maybe you use it to tune out the world while you're working out or studying. Maybe you need some background noise to help you focus at work. Or maybe you just have a deep love for music.

Either way, the gift of music is almost a universally great gift to give. Here are three ways you can gift Spotify this holiday season.

eGift cards from Spotify

If you head over to spotify.com, you'll find a link at the bottom of the landing page called Gift. Clicking this will take you to a landing page where you have four options:

One month for $9.99 (£9.99 or AU$11.99)

Three months for $29.97 (£29.97 or AU$35.97)

Six months for $59.94 (£59.94 or AU$71.94)

12 months for $119.88 (£119.88 or AU$143.88)

You also have the option to choose the style of the digital gift card. At the bottom, you will need to enter your email address, the recipient's name and email address, the delivery date and a personal message. Click Continue, enter your payment information and click Buy Premium Gift Card to complete the purchase.

On the delivery date, your gift will be delivered to the recipient. They can click the link in the email to redeem it.

Physical gift cards

Likewise, you can find physical gift cards in brick and mortar locations all around. Spotify gift cards can be purchased at Walmart, Target, Staples, CVS, 7 Eleven, Kroger, Simon Malls and many other retailers. You may also find other physical or digital gift cards on sites like Amazon or Best Buy.

Whether digital or physical, gift cards can be redeemed by going to www.spotify.com/redeem and entering the PIN from the back of the gift card.

Spotify family

If you're planning on gifting Spotify to someone in your family, consider gifting it to everyone in the family. Rather than paying $9.99 (£9.99 or AU$11.99) per month for one user, you can pay $14.99 (£14.99 or AU$17.99) per month for up to six users total.

Each user gets to keep their existing Spotify account with all their playlists, songs and recommendations, but you can link all the individual accounts to the Premium for Family account.