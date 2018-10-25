How to get your bathroom clean in less than 10 minutes

I can't think of anyone that likes to clean the bathroom. But it's a must.

I've developed a routine to get my bathroom clean while I get ready in the morning. It's simple, fast and scrub-free. All you need are some supplies dedicated to the bathroom and a game plan.

Gather your supplies

What makes this cleaning routine so efficient is that I keep the cleaning supplies in my bathroom, ready to go. Under your bathroom sink or tucked in the linen closet, keep:

Disinfectant wipes

Toilet brush

Scrub-free shower and tub cleaner (I like Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foam)

A sponge

Glass cleaner

Paper towels

A mop with disposable cleaning pads (like a Swiffer)

Rubber gloves are optional, but here are three reasons you should use them.

Get in the groove

Now that you have everything ready to go, you just need to work some cleaning tasks in with all the other things you do in the morning.

As soon as you walk into the bathroom, spray down your tub or shower with cleaner. Let it soak in while you, ahem, do your business.

Spray down the inside of the toilet bowl with the tub cleanser (yes, it works on toilets, too), then wipe down the outside with disinfectant wipes.

Wipe down the tub and/or shower with your sponge and rinse off the surfaces while you're waiting for the water to heat up for your shower or bath.

After you get dressed, run the toilet brush around the toilet bowl a few times and flush.

Before you brush your teeth, spray the mirror with cleaner. As you brush your teeth with one hand, wipe down the mirror with a paper towel with the other hand.

After you do your hair, shave or do your makeup, grab a disinfectant wipe and wipe down the sink, faucet and counter.

As you're about to leave the bathroom, give the floors a once-over with the mop and toss the wipe.

Now, of course you will only need to clean your shower and/or tub once a week or so, but the other items in your bathroom that should be cleaned daily can easily be worked into your everyday routine. You can even follow these steps to quickly get your bathroom clean right before company comes over.

