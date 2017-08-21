How to get Android Oreo right now

3:22 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Google on Monday announced Android 8.0 will forever be known as Android Oreo, with the update set to arrive "soon" once it cleared carrier testing. There's a quick and easy way to get the update right now, however: the Android Beta Program.

Signing up for the Android Beta Program ensures your device receives the latest beta software once Google makes it available. Once you sign up for the program, your eligible device will receive an over-the-air update to install Android Oreo.

Signing up is easy, but there's a giant warning you need to be aware of before doing so: The only way to revert back to a stable build of Android is to completely wipe your device, removing any and all personal information from it. In this instance, however, Android Oreo should more or less be finalized and you shouldn't need to revert back to Android Nougat.

You must own a recent Nexus device to take part. The complete list includes the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel Pixel XL and Pixel C tablet.

Pixel XL and Pixel C tablet. Visit the Android Beta Program page and sign into the Google account you use on your device.

There you'll find a list of eligible devices linked to your account. Click on Enroll Device next to the device you want to enroll.

next to the device you want to enroll. Accept the terms -- and the stern warning about reverting back to a stable version of Android -- then click Join Beta.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To leave the beta program, revisit the program page and click Unenroll Device. Another OTA update will be sent to your device, wiping all user data and putting the device on the latest official version of Android.

Update, Aug. 21, 2017: This article was originally published in March of 2016 and has been updated following the release of Android Oreo.