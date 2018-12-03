Force-closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force-closed because it's simply stopped working.
Without a home button on modern iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around if you're upgrading from an older iPhone. Force-closing an app involves one of those gestures you need to know.
To force-close an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to trigger multitasking view. Then, just swipe! You no longer have to long-press on an app card. You can swipe up on one, two or three cards at once -- just use multiple fingers.
Originally published on Dec. 20, 2017.
Update, Dec. 3, 2018: Updates for iPhone XS and iPhone XR.
Apple iPhone XR
Apple - USE TAG
-
reading•iPhone XS, iPhone XR: How to force-close apps
-
Dec 3•Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases
-
Dec 3•Apple gives discounts to veterans, active military with new online store
-
Dec 3•Wearables market surges as shoppers jump on low prices, new products
-
Dec 3•11 ways to make your Wi-Fi faster
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhone XS, iPhone XR: How to force-close apps
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.