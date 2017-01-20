You can still follow the Obamas on social media -- here's how

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

President Obama and the first lady have social media accounts that are specifically for the POTUS and FLOTUS in office. Now that their time in the White House is over, they are moving to their own accounts and handing over the keys to their social media kingdom to the next president and first fady.

The presidential couple's history online

That's no small thing. While in office, President Obama garnered over 13 million followers, while Michelle Obama got 6 million. They are the first presidential couple to use social media.

President Obama is the first to:

The White House even made official accounts for every major social media site. The US has never had such a connection with any other president in history.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Saving history

President Obama's tweets, snaps and other social media posts are to be archived at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), so they can be preserved and accessible just like all other presidential records.

All of the posts by the Obamas and the White House will be moved to social media handles that end in 44, marking them as belonging to the 44th presidential term, and archived. For example, President Obama's tweets will be moved to @POTUS44. This will allow the next presidency to take over the old accounts, if they want to.

Where to follow them, now

Now that the Obamas have left the White House, they have also moved to new social media accounts. President Obama has moved from @POTUS on Twitter to @BarackObama. You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Michelle Obama has moved from @FLOTUS to @MichelleObama on Twitter. You can also follow her on Facebook , Instagram and on Snapchat as MichelleObama, as well.