How to enable two-step authentication for your Nest account

Nest recently made two-step authentication available to its users.

The added security feature, when enabled, will require your account password and a random six-digit code sent via text message to your phone before someone can sign into your Nest account.

It's an extra step you should take to secure your account, especially considering that a would-be bad guy who accesses your Nest account could mess with your thermostat, or even worse, view live streams of your Nest Cam. Creepy.

Before you can enable the new feature, open the App Store or Play store and make sure you have the latest version of the Nest app installed.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With the app up to date, open Nest, tap the Menu icon, then go to Account > Manage Account > Account Security > 2-step Verification.

It's a lot of taps and steps, but it's worth it.

Slide the 2-step Verification switch to the On position and follow the prompts. You'll need to enter your Nest account password, followed by your phone number, and finally a six-digit code to confirm your phone number.

With all of that done, you have now added a crucial extra layer of security to your Nest account.