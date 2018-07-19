How to enable Android P's new dark mode

Android users have been begging Google to add a dark theme, or mode, to the mobile platform for years. With Android Oreo, Google added a dark mode that activated based on the wallpaper you were using. Google then removed the feature, saying it was accidentally released.

With Android P, set to be released later this year, not only is dark mode back, but now there's a manual switch that lets you switch to it on demand.

To switch to dark mode in Android P, open the Settings app and select Display. Next, tap Advanced and scroll down until you find Device theme; tap it, followed by Dark.

That's all there is to it. Now when you view your app drawer or the quick-settings card (swipe down from the top of the screen), it'll be in dark mode.