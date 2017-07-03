2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Not only are some Wi-Fi network passwords obscenely difficult to remember, but if you're the type to use the same password in multiple places, you most certainly feel a tinge of anxiety when a friend asks to connect to your network. With iOS 11, however, Apple has added a pretty cool new feature.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

When you attempt to connect to an unknown Wi-Fi network, you're instructed to hold the iPhone or iPad next to another iOS device or Mac that is connected to the network. Presumably, all devices involved will need to be on iOS 11 or MacOS High Sierra.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Essentially, a dialog box similar to the AirPod pairing prompt will show up on a nearby device, asking the network owner if he or she would like to send the password. If approved, the password is sent to the connecting device and autopopulated without either user having to type a single character.

Pretty neat, right?

Of course, iOS 11 is still in early beta stages, meaning it's entirely possible that Apple could change or remove a feature completely by the time the company releases the OS this fall.