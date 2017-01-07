How to download your Vine videos, comments and likes

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Enlarge Image Photo by Jason Cipriani/CNET

On January 17 Twitterwill stop letting users upload videos to Vine, and will dumb down the app. Vine Camera will takes its place, allowing you to still create Vine videos, but only for sharing outside of Vine. 'Cause Vine won't exist anymore.

Before the transition, you should back up your Vines. Vine has posted a help page detailing the process for mobile users, along with instructions for using the website to do it.

I suggest using the website and not your phone to back up your account. When you download your Vines through the website, not only do you get a copy of the video, but you also get a file containing all comments and likes for each video.

Such information may not be all that useful, but it's something the sentimental among us will want access to.

To back up your account visit Vine.co. Next to the log-in button you will find a button labeled "Download your Vines." Click on it and log in when asked.

Enlarge Image Photo by Jason Cipriani/CNET

For some reason my account is having issues (maybe it's the one post I have still live on the service?), but the process should go something like this:

After logging in, click on the Request Your Archive button.

button. An email will be sent to the address you have attached to your Vine account, with a download link in tow.

Vine states the email should arrive within 10 minutes, but depending on demand and the number of Vines tied to your account, it can take longer.

You have 72 hours to click on the link and download your account info.

Vine has posted a FAQ detailing what will and won't work after Jan. 17, as well as steps you can take to download videos on directly to your phone if you need to.