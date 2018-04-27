How to download the Windows 10 April 2018 Update manually

You have prepared your PC for the big day. You are excited about the new features and improvements it will deliver. The big day has arrived -- Microsoft has released its semi-annual update to Windows 10 -- and yet you find yourself stuck in a line so long that you can't see the front (where, I like to imagine, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is handing out box copies).

Microsoft gradually rolls out its big Windows updates because it doesn't want its servers to catch fire and explode with millions of Windows users downloading the update all at once. The first users will be able to download the update April 30, with more updates being rolled out in the following week.

Thankfully, there's a way to cut the line and install Windows 10 April 2018 Update manually.

Manual install of Window 10 April 2018 Update

Before you install manually, it's a good idea to check to make sure your computer hasn't already downloaded it. You might already have the necessary files, but Windows 10 is being polite and waiting until after your Active Hours to restart your computer and install the update.

To check to see if the update is ready to install, go to Settings > Update & security > Windows Update and see if the update is available. If not, you can perform a quick scan by clicking the Check for updates button. If you swing and miss here, then you can proceed to the manual route.

Go to this Microsoft Software Download page and download the ISO files for Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Run the file to open the Windows 10 Update Assistant, and follow the instructions to complete the installation process. It's a quick and relatively painless process.