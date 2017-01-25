How to download Netflix shows and movies on Android or iPhone

1:47 Close Drag

Netflix now lets you download shows and movies using the Netflix app. So, you can watch movies and shows when you're on a plane, or without an internet connection. Heck, downloading Netflix content is a super easy way to save on your mobile data plan while on the go.

In January, Netflix made the new feature even better by letting Android users store those movies and TV shows on their SD cards.

According to Netflix, the new feature works on Android devices running Android 4.4.2 and up, as well as iOS 8.0 or later.

Download away!

The first time you launch the app after updating, Netflix displays a dialogue showing the download symbol used to initiate a download. More importantly, at the bottom of the popup is a link that takes you to all of the movies and shows you can currently download. Select it! Don't worry if you close the prompt before reading it, there's a new Available for Download category within the app.

Downloading a show is as easy as tapping on the download button and letting the app take care of the rest. Naturally, you'll want to have a Wi-Fi connection when doing so.

Alternatively, you can always look for the download button when browsing the Netflix catalog.

You can set the download quality by opening the menu and going to App Settings and choosing between standard and high Video Quality. High will take up more storage space on your phone.

Managing your downloads

To view and manage your downloaded shows, slide out the menu drawer and tap open My Downloads. Downloaded shows are grouped together, showing the number of episodes and amount of storage each show or movie is using on your device.

Unlike other apps, the only limitation to the amount of storage Netflix will use is the amount of storage your phone has. In other words, if you have a 128GB phone, you can use as much of that as you want to store shows you normally binge watch.

For those Android users who have a device with microSD support, Netflix now allows you to store shows on external storage. In the Netflix app, slide out the menu and select App Settings > Download Location. Select your SD Card, then press the back button.

In the My Downloads section, tap on a show or movie followed by the blue phone icon next to each episode or movie to delete it. You can also tap on the Edit button at the top of the screen to delete more than one show at a time.

To delete all downloads in one step, open the menu drawer then tap on App Settings followed by Delete All Downloads.

Editors' Note: This post was originally published December 2, 2016. It has since been updated to reflect changes in the download procedure.