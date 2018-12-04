How to download and save all your Tumblr content

Since Tumblr announced its ban on porn, starting Dec. 17, the internet has been unhappy with the blogging platform, to put it mildly. A quick check on Twitter will bring up a bevy of posts from users grumbling about having Tumblr content removed that isn't even close to pornographic.

Some are claiming that the algorithm has gone nuts with the ban hammer and are considering leaving, while others are leaving due to the lack of adult entertainment. No matter what camp you're in, you can save your Tumblr blogs before you leave for greener pastures. Here's how.

How to save your Tumblr blog

To save your blog, first go to the Account icon in the upper right hand of the dashboard. Then, choose Settings and the blog you want to save, then click the Export button at the bottom of the new screen. The site will start processing your blog information (which will take forever, btw).

Once Tumblr is done processing your blog, a Download backup button will appear. Click on it and download the ZIP file to your device.

You'll need to repeat this process for every Tumblr blog you have on your account.

What does the export save?

According to Tumblr, there are certain parts of the blog that an export will save, including:

The blog's messaging conversations in XML format



The blog's posts in XML format



HTML files for all of your posts, including drafts, flagged posts, reblogs, private posts and hidden posts



A media folder that contains the media from your posts

